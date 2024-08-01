A1 closed following crash between Foston and Long Bennington
Published: 15:04, 01 August 2024
| Updated: 15:18, 01 August 2024
The A1 has been closed this afternoon (Thursday) following a serious collision between the Foston and Long Bennington turn-offs.
The southbound and northbound carriageways are affected and Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who may be travelling in this area to take an alternative route.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident should call 101, quoting Incident 236 of 1 August.
More as we have it.
