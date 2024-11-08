South Kesteven District Council will be collecting a “potentially deadly” fly-tip on a narrow rural road, it has confirmed.

A reader sent in a photo of waste that was tipped on the road between Welby village and Oasby Crossroads, near Grantham, on Tuesday night.

The resident wished to remain anonymous but said there was: “Absolutely no excuse and in the dark, potentially deadly.”

A reader sent in the photo of the fly-tip between Welby and Oasby.

Both South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council were asked to confirm if they were aware of the dangerous fly-tip, which covered almost half of the road, and for comment on the dangers of people doing so.

A spokesman for the district said: “SKDC is aware of the incident. Officers are visiting to arrange a collection.”

The county council said it had not received any official reports made to it, or its Fix My Street system, about the incident.

The authorities have not said if an investigation will be carried out into who was responsible for the waste.