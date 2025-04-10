An aesthetics practice and training academy has been nominated for a top award.

Alana's Aesthetics Academy in New Beacon Road, Grantham has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA).

It is the second year the practice has made the finals in the best aesthetics category.

Alana Willett, owner of Alana's Aesthetics Academy is celebrating an award nomination

Alana said: "I am incredibly grateful to my wonderful clients for their trust and loyalty over the years.

"This recognition motivates me to continue offering the best treatment and training, with high-end products tailored for each individual, as we’re not all the same.

“For young and mature women, our approach is that one shoe doesn't fit all. We work for you.

“I have worked so hard over the years to bring the best to Grantham, incorporating the newest techniques and the latest aesthetics and skincare products found in London and America. I’m proud to be the first to discover and train in the latest innovations."

Alana first set up her business in 2021 specialising in teeth whitening, dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections.

It has continued to expand its list of treatments ever since and in 2023 introduced a training academy.



