A new affordable food hub will open today to alleviate the financial strain on families.

National charity The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT) will open a new hub in West Grantham Community Centre, on Trent Road, at 1pm today (Friday, August 9), to provide fresh, healthy food to the area's low-income communities.

The hub is the third in Lincolnshire, following successful operations in Market Deeping and Stamford.

A TBBT hub in action.

TBBT offers a service where members can buy three bags of groceries at a reduced price.

Weekly shopping costs £5 for one bag, £8.50 for three bags for a family, or £17 for six bags for a large family.

This model not only helps improve diets by providing nutritious food but also allows families to save money, freeing up their budgets for other household needs.

Mark Game, chief executive of TBBT.

Mark Game, chief executive of TBBT, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion: “We’re delighted to be working with SKDC again and expanding our Lincolnshire offering.

“We’re all about helping food budgets go further by providing our members with nutritious food that doesn’t break the bank. We’re on a mission to make sure everyone has access to great food, improve diets, strengthen struggling communities and help save money.

“Our members tell us they can save up to £35 a week by shopping with us, which frees up the budget for other household priorities.”

SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem). | Image: SKDC

The hub is funded by SKDC’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Comic Relief.

SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem), highlighted its importance.

“We are committed to supporting anyone who’s struggling in South Kesteven so it’s great to be working with The Bread and Butter Thing on the launch of their latest hub.

“If you’re looking for fresh, healthy food that eases the strain on the purse strings, we urge you to come and check out any of their food hubs.

“We are very fortunate to have them here at a time when so many families are struggling.”

The service relies on over 1,000 volunteers each week and the charity encourages more people to get involved.

More information is available on TBBT’s website: www.breadandbutterthing.org .

Residents can register for TBBT’s food club by texting their name, postcode, and chosen hub to 07860 063304.