After school art classes are being held up in the lead up to Christmas.

Artists Donna Drouin and Glenda Gibson are holding art classes at the Methodist Church in Devon Lane, Bottesford, from Thursday (October 31) for six weeks from 4pm until 5pm.

The classes will include:

• October 31 - autumn watercolours

• November 7 - clay Christmas decorations

• November 14 - acrylic robin paintings

• November 21 - embossing metal

• November 28 - repeat pattern painting

• December 5 - Christmas silhouettes

To book on the course, go to glendagibson.com.

The course costs £50 for six classes.