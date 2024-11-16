A new textile company has opened in a castle retail village.

Tori Murphy opened her first showroom for the British textile brand, which is named after her, at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

The new showroom works as an opportunity for visitors to view the fabric range, as well as a design studio that will host workshops and cooking demonstrations.

Tori Murphy has opened her first showroom at the Engine Yard.

Tori said: “The Vale of Belvoir is a wonderful location for us.

“Set in the idyllic English countryside, within the ground of Belvoir Castle, it’s a beautiful destination spot with our neighbours including an animal park, a farm shop stocked with local produce and the fantastic Belvoir Bistro.

“After years of searching, we feel we’ve found the perfect home for our first showroom.”

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland, said: “We are so excited that the wonderful Tori Murphy is joining us at Belvoir Retail Village.

A look inside the Tori Murphy showroom.

“It’s an honour that she has chosen to bring her HQ and showroom here and to have somebody with so much passion, drive and expertise in interiors.

“She has got the most wonderful eye for design and I know everyone will love what they see.”

The showroom will be open Mondays to Fridays from 10am until 5pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 10am until 4pm.