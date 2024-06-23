A stretch of the A1 is currently closed due to a ‘serious’ collision which saw an air ambulance attend the scene.

Crash investigation work is currently being undertaken in an area of road near to Grantham.

A detour is in operation.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance's Ambucopter

The incident happened this afternoon but the southbound stretch remains closed.

The northbound carriageways were temporarily closed earlier but both we re-open an hour ago.

“Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash investigation work on A1 Southbound from High Road (Grantham North / Barrowby Turn Off) to Swingbridge Road (Harlaxton / Melton Mowbray Turn Off),” the AA Traffic website explained.

“Closure remains in place following a serious accident.”

A social media post from National Highways said Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance have attended the scene.