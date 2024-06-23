Air Ambulance attends ‘serious’ collision on A1, with a stretch of the road near Grantham closed
A stretch of the A1 is currently closed due to a ‘serious’ collision which saw an air ambulance attend the scene.
Crash investigation work is currently being undertaken in an area of road near to Grantham.
A detour is in operation.
The incident happened this afternoon but the southbound stretch remains closed.
The northbound carriageways were temporarily closed earlier but both we re-open an hour ago.
“Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash investigation work on A1 Southbound from High Road (Grantham North / Barrowby Turn Off) to Swingbridge Road (Harlaxton / Melton Mowbray Turn Off),” the AA Traffic website explained.
“Closure remains in place following a serious accident.”
A social media post from National Highways said Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance have attended the scene.