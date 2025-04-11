A crash has partially blocked the B676 at Colsterworth this afternoon (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police has closed the four-way junction at Stainby to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, which involved the rider of a motorbike and the driver of a white Seat Ibiza.

A police spokesperson said there had been serious injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

A road was partially blocked after a crash involving a bike and a car. Photo: RSM Photography

Police closed a four-way junction after a crash left people seriously injured. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic reports state that the road was partially blocked, with heavy traffic in both directions along Buckminster Road to the Sewstern turn-off between Buckminster and Colsterworth.

Witnesses near the scene reported the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance attending and leaving in the direction of Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

The air ambulance left for Queen’s Medical Centre after the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.