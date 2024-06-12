An event on Saturday served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made and the enduring spirit of camaraderie that defined D-Day.

Saltby Airfield paid homage to its pivotal role in the Second World War, serving as the launchpad for America’s 9th Troop Carrier Command in 1944.

The day began with a poignant service led by RAF veteran Rev Brian McAvoy.

Reenactors demonstrate the American paratroop combat kit worn on D-Day.

Notable highlights included authentic recreations of the airfield's bustling past, featuring American jeeps and British Airborne Forces Riders’ motorcycles.

A significant moment came with the arrival of Col Jon Tucker, commander of the US 314th Airlift Wing, who flew from Little Rock, Arkansas, to partake in the commemoration.

Col Tucker, deeply moved, thanked the Saltby community for their support during the historic D-Day events.

The service of commemoration at Saltby to mark D-Day.

He said: “This is the honour of my career to be here today.

“Prior to coming here we had dropped in Sicily, we had dropped in Italy, but it’s that day on June 6 and the late hours of June 5, that serves as a seminal moment in the 314th’s history.

“I thank this community for what they did back on that day, how they cared for us, how they helped us succeed. We have not forgotten that legacy. Your story is being told and we will continue to tell it.”

American military visitors pay their respects, from left Col Tucker, Col Vlahos and 314th Command Chief Cameron Davis.

The event also featured presentations from figures such as Lt Col (Retd) Mark Vlahos, an authority on Troop Carrier Command history, and heritage specialist Brian Riley, shedding light on the valiant efforts of airborne forces from Britain, the United States, and Poland during the war.

Darren Bond, an expert on America’s 82nd Airborne Division, provided insight into the combat dress worn by paratroopers, adding a tactile dimension to the historical narratives shared throughout the day.

The commemoration culminated in Col Tucker presenting a plaque to Ray Bennett of the Saltby Airfield History Group member Ray Bennett, symbolising the enduring bond between the allied forces forged on the grounds of Saltby.

An American military jeeps join the Saltby line-up

Ray Bennett of Saltby Airfield History Group with the commemorative plaque presented by Col Tucker.

The day was organised by South Kesteven District Council, Buckminster Gliding Club, and the history group.