Our area has so much to offer children, writes Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Bourne.

For local children and their families, this week represents the start of a new academic year. I know that teachers right across all of our local primary, secondary, and independent schools have spent recent weeks preparing for this return, and I wish everyone either working or learning at our schools the best for the new year.

While the school summer holidays are an important time for our children to rest and families to spend time together, whether it is juggling work, financially, or maybe just through running out of activity ideas, I know that some parents find the school holidays challenging.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Bourne.

As I have written here many times before, whatever the weather, we are incredibly fortunate to live in an area surrounded by everything from fascinating historical sites to outstanding natural beauty to be explored. But I am always aware that for some children and their families, physical accessibility to local attractions, and indeed in daily life, can be an issue.

Regular readers will know that one of my favourite parts of my job is meeting local charities and volunteers who contribute so much to our community, so I was pleased to catch-up over the summer with Darryl and Suze from the Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS).

GDCS are a fantastic volunteer-led group providing support for local children with disabilities and their families. Alongside organising enjoyable activities and days out, they have a key aim to raise awareness of the problems facing local people with disabilities, especially children and those who care for them.

From pantomimes and day trips to swimming sessions and fundraiser balls, I would encourage all to read more about the excellent work of GDCS and anyone who believes that they or a loved one could benefit from their support or would like to join their events to get in touch with them online.

One of the issues that I have been working on with GDCS is ensuring that we increase the coverage of accessible toilets, perhaps one of the single most significant changes we can make to allow the opportunity for those who need that support to enjoy exploring more of our local area, in the same way that those children without these requirements can.

On the back of our campaign, and delivered through the district council, our area secured funding of £160,000 from the previous Government for up to four Changing Places toilets to be installed.

Each toilet is wheelchair accessible, equipped with ceiling hoists, privacy screens, support rails and large changing benches to cater for a range of specialised requirements. When located in the right places, these toilets can have a huge impact, increasing the freedom to get out-and-about more easily for so many disabled people across our country.

As well as facilities in Grantham’s Wyndham Park and the Meres Leisure Centre, I am delighted that another Changing Places toilet has now been installed in Bourne, opening just last month on South Street.

Our area has so much to offer, not just over the summer, but all year around. All local residents, and especially all children, deserve the opportunity to make the most of living in our wonderful part of Lincolnshire, and I will continue to work with local champions such as GDCS to make this a reality.