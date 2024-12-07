Amsterdam, the enchanting Dutch capital, offers an unforgettable blend of rich history, artistic brilliance, and modern vibrancy, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Known for its picturesque canals, world-class museums, and thriving café culture, this city invites exploration at every turn. And I was lucky enough to visit for the first time last month.

The city’s canal ring, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is its beating heart. Strolling or cycling along these waterways reveals rows of 17th-century gabled houses and charming bridges. For a truly immersive experience, I went on a canal cruise which provides unique views of the city's architectural splendour.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

Art enthusiasts will be captivated by the Rijksmuseum, housing masterpieces like Rembrandt’s Night Watch, and the nearby Van Gogh Museum, which offers an intimate look into the artist’s tumultuous life. The Anne Frank House, a solemn yet essential visit, brings history to life, reminding visitors of the resilience of the human spirit. It is a very popular attraction and you now have to pre-book your visit online at least six weeks before hand.

Amsterdam’s vibrant neighbourhoods each have their own character. The Jordaan district offers quaint boutiques and cozy cafés, while De Pijp brims with multicultural energy and the famous Albert Cuyp Market. Don't miss sampling Dutch delicacies such as stroopwafels, herring, and bitterballen.

For relaxation, Vondelpark is the city’s green oasis, perfect for picnics or leisurely walks. Meanwhile, the NDSM Wharf showcases Amsterdam’s creative side, with street art, repurposed industrial spaces, and a buzzing nightlife.

Amsterdam’s compact size makes it perfect for exploring by bike—just remember to stay aware of traffic rules! I was amazed by how many bikes were just strewn around the city. Many of these are abandoned and picked up by the local council for storage until they care claimed. Also keep your eyes peeled for the ‘Flower’ Bikes located throughout the city.

English is widely spoken, making it easy for visitors to navigate and interact with locals.

Whether you’re soaking in the golden age architecture, indulging in art, or savouring the café culture, Amsterdam’s blend of old-world charm and modern innovation offers an unforgettable European escape.