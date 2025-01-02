Plans to build an anaerobic digestion facility near Grantham are likely to be approved.

South Kesteven District Council's planning officers have advised that the proposal by Ironstone Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Future Biogas Ltd, to construct the facility on 7.1 hectares of undeveloped farmland off south of Sewstern Road, Buckminster should be approved.

The planning committee will review the application during a meeting on Thursday, (January 9).

Planning documents outline that the proposed facility would convert approximately 130,000 tonnes of purpose-grown crops into biomethane, which would be injected into the national gas grid. This is expected to generate enough energy to supply gas for around 18,000 homes annually.

Once operational, the site would employ six full-time staff, with these positions maintained for the duration of the project.

The site is situated 15km east of Melton Mowbray, 15km south of Grantham, and 2.3km southeast of Buckminster.

The applicant has stated that the site was chosen due to its proximity to the existing high-pressure gas grid network south of the location. Furthermore, the plant’s location is considered ideal for collaboration with nearby agricultural enterprises to supply biomass in the form of purpose-grown energy crops.

The facility has the potential to cause impacts at existing sensitive locations through odour emissions. However, the applicant explained: "Dispersion modelling was undertaken in order to predict odour concentrations at sensitive locations as a result of emissions from the relevant sources.

"The results indicated that impacts were predicted to be not significant at all identified receptors. Residual air quality and odour effects as a result of the development are predicted to be not significant, in accordance with the relevant guidance."