Nearly 1,000 participants are gearing up for an annual adventure through breathtaking scenery later this year.

Starting at Harby Village Hall on Saturday, March 1, the Belvoir Challenge offers 15- and 26-mile routes through the Vale of Belvoir.

The challenge, now in its 31st year, is more than just a physical test, with proceeds going to Harby Church of England Primary School for subsidised trips, new learning resources, and vital safety education for pupils.

Routes include Belvoir Castle Estate and local villages with tough terrain. Photo: Supplied

The routes pass through picturesque landscapes, including Belvoir Castle Estate, near Grantham, and surrounding villages, with challenging terrain adding to the adventure.

School headteacher Bridget Bye said: “These funds truly enhance our children’s education and foster a close-knit school community.

“Events like the Belvoir Challenge are crucial for building strong connections among parents, families, and the wider community.”

Belvoir Challenge returns in March with 15 and 26-mile routes. Photo: Supplied

Organised by the Friends of Harby School, a dedicated team of volunteers, the event involves parents, grandparents, and even pupils.

Along the way, participants can refuel with homemade cakes, sandwiches, and local delicacies like Stilton.

Children contribute by designing certificates, creating posters, and cheering on participants.

Fundraising adventure in the Vale of Belvoir supports Harby schoolchildren. Photo: Supplied

Participants have praised the event’s organisation and atmosphere.

Registration costs £35–£40 for adults and £20 for under-15s, with online entries open until February 15.

For details, visit belvoirchallenge.com.

Belvoir Challenge offers breathtaking trails and vital support for local education. Photo: Supplied

Same-day registration will also be available.