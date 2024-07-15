It may be summer, but thoughts are already turning to Christmas.

Tickets have gone on sale for the annual Christmas light trail at Belton House, near Grantham, which takes place from Friday, November 22, until Wednesday, January 1.

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation for 2024 is already well underway.

Take a walk down the Christmas cathedral at this year's Belton House Christmas light trail. Photo: Sony Music

“Look out for some sparkling new innovations and installations this year.”

At this year’s trail, discover a meadow of light stretching out into the distance, larger-than-life neon string flowers, candles floating high into the sky and battens of light that change colour in time to music.

Along the way, there will also be a chance to see Father Christmas.

A feast of light awaits you at Belton House this Christmas. Photo: Sony Music

Visitors can also grab a seasonal snack from one of the hand-picked street food vendors who bring an indulgent twist to tempting treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a festive spiced winter warmer, hot chocolate or toasted marshmallow.

Floating candles at Belton House. Photo: Sony Music

To buy tickets, go to https://www.seetickets.com/?nosite=christmasatbelton.seetickets.com.

