An annual charity festival has raised almost a £50,000 fundraising milestone for Lincolnshire’s leading charity providing palliative and end-of-life care.

Knipfest, held in Woodnook near Grantham, raised a further £1,000 this year for St Barnabas Hospice, bringing its lifetime total £49,600.

The festival began 14 years ago in memory of Julie Copley, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2010 at the age of 41.

Organiser, Phil Noon with his grand daughter, Billie Bradley, 6. Photo: David Dawson

Organiser John Copley and his team have dedicated their efforts to supporting cancer charities and hospices, including St Barnabas.

This year’s event, held in July, featured a vibrant mix of live music, family entertainment, and local hospitality.

Attendees enjoyed performances from acts like Grantham Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and London’s Earth Wind for Hire, while a lively bar, food stalls, and activities for children added to the day’s atmosphere.

Jennifer and James Goodrich of Grantham with Isabella Goodrich, 8 and Alfie Goodrich, 2. Photo: David Dawson

St Barnabas Hospice thanked John and his volunteers for their unwavering support.

In a post on social media, the charity said the event “continues to make a lasting impact”.

“We are so grateful for John and his team’s unwavering support and dedication,” they said.

“A special thank you also goes to the amazing St Barnabas volunteers who attend every year to help make it all possible.”

Knipfest has raised over £230,000 for cancer charities since its inception. Its legacy highlights the power of community and music to make a difference.