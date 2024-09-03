The 80th anniversary of a Second World War battle will be commemorated at an annual gala.

The Caythorpe Gala returns on Saturday, September 7, at the Caythorpe playing field from midday until 4pm.

This year’s event commemorates the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, the Battle for the Bridges and the Battle of Arnhem.

Mike Eatwell and Mark Wright at the Caythorpe Gala in 2022.

The gala is an annual event, organised by Laura Leeds, Carole Atkinson, Pete Leeds and Darran Martin, bringing together the village with the 216 (Parachute) Signal Regiment for an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

Carole said: “We enjoy putting the gala together every year, it’s always worth the many hours we put into it.

“It’s great to keep these community events going and people say they really look forward to it. There really is something for everyone!”

Dave, Lottie and Sarah Knight at the Caythorpe Gala in 2022.

Entertainment coming to Caythorpe this year includes headline act The D-Day Darlings, followed by singers Darcey Brown, Daryl Smith and Mia Dodds.

A barbecue will be serving up beef and vegan burgers, alongside hot dogs and Pegasus Pizza serving woodfired pizzas.

The social club will be providing an inside bar with a variety of beers and lagers. The Red Lion Pub will also be serving Pimms.

Kim Farr at the Caythorpe Gala in 2022.

Tea, coffee, soft drinks and homemade cake will also be on offer from the gala kitchen.

Darran said: “I love to see the whole community come together and you see both locals and people from further afield on the day.

Chris Graves and Carl Blackman at the Caythorpe Gala in 2022.

“I’ve lived in the village for 53 years and community is at the heart of village life here in Caythorpe.”

Other attractions on offer include:

• Walkabout goats from Fulbeck

• Display of stock cars from local racers Leigh and Imogen Dixon

• Dog show hosted by Sarah Dalton’s Dog Training

• Tug o’ war tournament - the 216 Squadron hold the trophy. PGL and The Red Lion teams will be hoping to make it to the final this year.

• Football match between Caythorpe locals and the 216 squadron. This kicks off at 1.30pm on the playing field pitch.

• Welly wanging championship

• Marquee with children’s crafts hosted by Caythorpe Pre-school

• Children’s fairground rides

• Vintage games including hook a duck, coconut shy, water to wine and get the ball into the bucket.

• Artisan stalls

• Grand draw raffle with a host of prizes.

“This year is a special one, being the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, so it’s fantastic to have The D-Day Darlings returning once more,” said Pete.

Laura also said: “I’d like to thank my team first and foremost, organising the Gala is a mammoth task and Carole, Pete and Daz are absolutely outstanding to work with, nothing is ever too much trouble.

“We always strive to provide a fantastic event for the community and for the visiting 216 (Parachute) Signal Squadron, Veterans and Comrades.

“The gala stage will be buzzing from our fantastic acts The D-Day Darlings, Darcey Brown, Daryl Smith and Mia Dodds. Put the date in your diary, come and join us!”

This year’s event is sponsored by South Kesteven District Council, the SK Community Fund, Elms Farm Riding Academy, Trent Valley Kart Club, News & Views, G R Ward, The New Window Company, Gary Bond Handyman & Property Maintenance Services, Sarah Dalton Dog Training and Freshdrop.