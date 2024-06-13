A spokesperson for Inspire+ said the 2024 event was the “best one yet”.
The spokesperson added: “With an amazing mix of exciting sports, lively dances, and star-studded celebrity appearances, the fun was nonstop!
“The Mini Olympics is such a magical event for everyone involved. We hope that the children who take part will be inspired to perhaps try new sports, become more physically active and lead healthy lifestyles.
“The Mini Olympics is our one mass event of the year and it is great to see all our schools come together after another hugely successful year for Inspire+.
“We could not run this event without the support of local businesses and the dedication of our team of staff and volunteers.
“We are extremely thankful to this year’s main sponsor Richard and Angela Maxwell, without their generosity this year's games would not have been possible.
“We would also like to thank our other key sponsors and partners who include South Kesteven District Council, The Rotary Club of Grantham Swimarathon, The Royal Opera House, KBR Gas & Oil Services & 247 Clothing Direct.”
The charity’s ambassadors, Sam Ruddock, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Sarah Outen MBE Dai Green, and Joe Roebuck were part of the celebrations, meeting the children and signing their programmes.