A three-day primary school sporting event has been hailed as the “best one yet”.

The Mini Olympics, organised by Inspire+, has come to an end after schools from Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the surrounding area completed three days of sports at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium.

A spokesperson for Inspire+ said the 2024 event was the “best one yet”.

Day two of the Mini Olympics in Grantham.

All focus on day two.

The spokesperson added: “With an amazing mix of exciting sports, lively dances, and star-studded celebrity appearances, the fun was nonstop!

“The Mini Olympics is such a magical event for everyone involved. We hope that the children who take part will be inspired to perhaps try new sports, become more physically active and lead healthy lifestyles.

Children welcome their special guest on day two.

St George's School in Stamford represented New Zealand on day two.

“The Mini Olympics is our one mass event of the year and it is great to see all our schools come together after another hugely successful year for Inspire+.

“We could not run this event without the support of local businesses and the dedication of our team of staff and volunteers.

The band inspiring the children with their music on day two.

This school represented Canada on day two.

“We are extremely thankful to this year’s main sponsor Richard and Angela Maxwell, without their generosity this year's games would not have been possible.

“We would also like to thank our other key sponsors and partners who include South Kesteven District Council, The Rotary Club of Grantham Swimarathon, The Royal Opera House, KBR Gas & Oil Services & 247 Clothing Direct.”

This girl attempts her best long jump!

Stamford schools each represented a different country on day two.

The charity’s ambassadors, Sam Ruddock, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Sarah Outen MBE Dai Green, and Joe Roebuck were part of the celebrations, meeting the children and signing their programmes.

All of the photos from this year’s Mini Olympics can be viewed and purchased at https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p145878502.

This school represented France on day two.

Laughter was all around at the Mini Olympics on day two!

The band leads the schoolchildren on day two.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards shares his words of wisdom on day two.

Children attempting wheelchair racing on day two.

This school represented Brazil on day two.

St Gilbert's School in Stamford represented America on day two.

Stamford schools each represented a different country on day two.

Stamford school children eagerly await the start of day two.

Children from Stamford schools competed in the Mini Olympics on day two.

Stamford school children eagerly await the start of day two.

This girl shows off her throwing skills on day one.

This girl shows off her throwing skills on day one.

A high five for Jonathan Broom-Edwards as he runs through the crowd on day one.

This school represented Spain on day one.

This school represented Jamaica on day one.

The band leads off day one of the Mini Olympics.

This school represented Brazil on day one.

This school represented Jamaica on day one.

Children having a go at hockey on day one.

The children having a go at wheelchair racing on day one.

Belmont Community Primary School represented Switzerland on day one.

Each Grantham school represented a country.

This girl gives boxing her best shot!

One Grantham school representing New Zealand on day one.

How far can you jump?

Football fun!

This child has a go at badmington.

The Inspire+ Mini Olympics were held in Grantham over three days.

Grantham children warming up on day one of the Mini Olympics.

World champion Jonathan Broom-Edwards on day one of the Mini Olympics in Grantham.

Send us your news@lincsonline.co.uk.