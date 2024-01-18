Organisers of an annual swimarathon hope to top the £1 million mark for money it has raised since it started.

The Grantham Rotary Swimarathon, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, returns for its 35th year on Friday, February 2, until Sunday, February 4, at The Meres Leisure Centre.

Organisers are hopeful the event will go ahead after it was revealed last week that councillors are today going to be asked to provide an emergency bail out to keep all the district’s leisure centres - including The Meres - open.

Rotary Swimarathon leader Roger Graves and Peter Chalk at the Rotary Swimarathon in 2022.

Assuming that is approved, the Swimarathon event will see 218 teams from across Grantham and the surrounding area compete in a 50-minute relay in the aim to raise money for local charities and projects.

Roger Graves, lead organiser, said: “The event is always the highlight of our Rotary year.

“It is the biggest fundraising event in our district and certainly the biggest participation event.

“Not only must we thank our corporate sponsors, but the army of volunteers throughout the event and of course the 1,200 plus swimmers taking part.

Grantham Water Polo Club, who received support from last year’s event to buy a new set of Water Polo balls, and LEBBS (Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bank Services) and (inset)Rotary Swimarathon leader Roger Graves and Peter Chalk at the Rotary Swimarathon in 2022.

“Last year we raised £36,000 and would love to match that figure.”

Since the event began in 1990, it has raised thousands for charity and this year, the Rotary Club hopes to pass the “magic figure” of £1 million raised since it first started.

There is no entry fee for the event as all costs are covered by its sponsors, including headline sponsor the Girlguiding Grantham division.

Trustee Julia Selby said: “We are delighted to be the main sponsor this year especially for such a milestone event.

“The Rotary Club has supported us over many years and we now want to help with this major community event.

“Girlguiding has a big ethos of helping the community. We have also supported the local foodbank and other organisations whilst also helping our own members with support when needed.”

February looks to be a busy month for the Rotary Club of Grantham as not only are they holding the Swimarathon, but a bench reveal in Wyndham Park and a trip to Cadbury World.

Donations can be made via the swimarathon’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/campaign/rotaryswimarathon2024.

Fourteen spots remain for clubs to take part in the annual event. Anyone who is interested in taking part should contact 07454 941349. Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the Rotary Club of Grantham can email granthamdivision@hotmail.com

Cabinet members are due to discuss the issue of the emergency bail out this afternoon and are recommend to approve handing over £273,000 - of which £150,000 would go towards paying staff salaries at the end of the month.

Last week, district councillors approved an £850,000 grant for those trying to save Deepings Leisure Centre.

Roger added: “It’s outside of our control if it closes but we sincerely hope it won’t close.

“We have 228 teams and over 300 swimmers in our books, so we just keep our fingers crossed it can go ahead.”