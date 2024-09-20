An annual variety concert returns soon.

The Grantham Lions Club Variety Concert will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 2.10pm at Priory Ruskin Academy.

This year’s event will feature a range of local musical acts, including drummer Sam Bickmore, The Fortunes, Double Treble, Grantham School of Dance, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows and Trevor Leeson.

Trevor Leeson performing at the concert in 2023.

Tickets are free and will be available from the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill.

Donations to the Lions Club are welcome, as members donate to local charities.

For more information, call Godfrey MacKinder on 01476 561706.