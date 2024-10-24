It has been another busy month for a cancer community group.

Earlier this month, members of the Grantham Cancer Support Group enjoyed a stretch and tone session at Choices Gym, in Dysart Road.

Lynda Parish also dropped into the group’s monthly meeting at the Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby to talk about reflexology.

“It was a fabulous evening,” said organiser Clare Roberts.

She added: “We have also spent an afternoon at Starnhill Studio, Bingham, where we have a relaxing time painting pottery and enjoying coffee and cake.

“It is such a fantastic caring group. I am always humbled by the members' support to each other.”

On November 9, members will be doing glowrobix at Choices Gym. They will also be watching a Mamma Mia sing-a-long at the Savoy cinema on November 16.

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Clare by emailing granthamcommunitycsg@gmail.com or call 07541776299.