Police officers are appealing for information after a car was stolen.

The owner of a white Toyota RAV4 reported it stolen from their property in St Alban’s Close, Bracebridge Heath near Lincoln, at just before 7am on Saturday (December 14).

Lincolnshire Police believe the car was stolen in the early hours that morning.

It was later found in St Anne’s Street, Grantham on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the areas should contact PC Ant Grealish by emailing antony.grealish@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 86 of December 14.

Alternatively, if anyone wishes to report information anonymously can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.