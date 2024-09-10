Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police investigates serious assault at Gravity nightclub in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:40, 10 September 2024

Police are appealing for information following a serious assault at a nightclub.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 25, near the exit of Gravity nightclub in Grantham, while a man was being escorted from the premises.

Lincolnshire Police is investigating the incident and is now appealing for witnesses who may remember the events of that night — which was the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should email daniel.harbin@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 54 of August 25 in the subject heading.

Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE