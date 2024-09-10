Police are appealing for information following a serious assault at a nightclub.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 25, near the exit of Gravity nightclub in Grantham, while a man was being escorted from the premises.

Lincolnshire Police is investigating the incident and is now appealing for witnesses who may remember the events of that night — which was the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Anyone with information should email daniel.harbin@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 54 of August 25 in the subject heading.