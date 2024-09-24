An investigation has been launched into two car thefts.

Alarms were raised yesterday (Monday, September 23) at just before 7am after two Mercedes-Benz cars, a grey AMG Premium and grey CLA 180 sport, were stolen from Belton Lane, near to Londonthorpe Lane, in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police officers recovered the vehicles hours after they were stolen, after one was located in South Yorkshire and another in North Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police is investigating the car thefts.

Officers are now investigating the thefts and are appealing for dashcam or doorbell footage.

Anyone with information should email matt.trayling@lincs.police.uk or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.