Lincolnshire Police investigating allegation of fraud at M&S Food Hall in Grantham
Police are investigating a fraud allegation that took place in a supermarket.
Lincolnshire Police has released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with their investigation.
This follows an incident that took place in the M&S Food Hall in London Road, Grantham on July 10.
Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Harbin by emailing daniel.harbin@lincs.police.uk or call 07799094438 and quote incident number 427 of July 10.