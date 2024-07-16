Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police investigating allegation of fraud at M&S Food Hall in Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:17, 16 July 2024

Police are investigating a fraud allegation that took place in a supermarket.

Lincolnshire Police has released CCTV images of a man who may be able to help with their investigation.

This follows an incident that took place in the M&S Food Hall in London Road, Grantham on July 10.

Lincolnshire Police are keen to speak to the man in CCTV image. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Harbin by emailing daniel.harbin@lincs.police.uk or call 07799094438 and quote incident number 427 of July 10.

