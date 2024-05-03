Two apprentices have helped with the renovation of a Citizens Advice office.

Allison Homes apprentices Kenny and Drew have helped with the renovation of the Citizen Advice’s South Lincolnshire (CASL) office in Finkin Street, Grantham.

The two helped to create an extra room to allow Citizens Advice to see more clients throughout the busy period the service is currently experiencing.

Apprentices Kenny (left) and Drew (right) in front of the new office in Grantham.

CASL chief officer, Simon Richards, said: “We are very grateful to Allison Homes for the work done, which we would not have been able to fund ourselves as a small charity.

“It is great that local organisations have been able to work together on this project to ultimately benefit the town of Grantham.

“We are pleased to have been able to help the apprentices gain this invaluable experience and their work will help us support even more people.”

CASL, which covers Grantham, Stamford and Spalding, provides free advice on topics including benefits, debt advice, housing advice, employment and consumer issues.

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, said: “At Allison Homes we are constantly looking for ways to give back to the communities in which we build, and we were delighted to learn that two of our apprentices volunteered to assist in the adaptation of the Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire (CASL) office in Finkin Street.

“Our apprentices were able to gain valuable experience whilst also contributing to an incredible cause.

“CASL is an invaluable resource to the community, we are proud to support them and hope that the renovations allow them to continue to improve their service.”