An archaeological dig will take place at a key Second World War location.

The Digging Market Garden project will take place from August 15 until August 17 at Fulbeck Manor.

The project forms part of South Kesteven District Council’s 80th anniversary commemorations of the Battle of Arnhem, which is Operation Market Garden, the largest airborne landing in history.

Paratroopers landing at Arnhem in September 1944.

Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, SKDC Armed Forces champion, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to learn more about Fulbeck’s very special backstory linked to the British First Airborne Division.

“We are very much hoping that the dig will act as a springboard to more archaeological explorations.”

The dig will take place over the two days from 10am until 4pm.

Fulbeck Manor

On August 16, there will be a talk titled ‘By Air to Battle - South Kesteven’s Airborne Heritage’ at 7pm in Fulbeck Village Hall. Tickets are free but have to be booked at https://bit.ly/skdc-byairtobattle.

On August 17, there will be a military memorabilia exhibition in Fulbeck Village Hall from 10am until 4pm. Entry is free.

Maj General Roy Urquhart, commander of the British First Airborne Division, was billeted in the manor in the 1944 build up to battle with engineering units in the stables – now Fulbeck Craft Centre.

His daughter Judy Urquhart will be visiting Fulbeck to introduce Brian Riley’s talk.

The dig is a partnership between SKDC, Oxford University, the University of Lincoln, Wings to the Past and Operation Nightingale, assisting the recovery of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans through involvement in archaeological investigations.

Tim Clack, the Chingiz Gutseriev Associate Professor of Archaeology and Anthropology at the University of Oxford, said: "Operation Market Garden is one of the most controversial episodes of the Second World War.

“Our Digging Market Garden project offers a unique opportunity to unearth some of the hidden heritage and backstory of the operation.

“It is incredibly fitting that in bringing this past to life, the project team comprises archaeologists and historians with strong links to the local area as well as veterans and service personnel.

“To be able to start this project in the 80th anniversary year of the Operation Market Garden makes it especially poignant.

“As an allied offensive, Market Garden aimed to circumvent the strongest of the German defences, avoid the casualties of a broad front approach, and held the prospect of accelerating the defeat of Hitler's regime.”