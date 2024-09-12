Town motorists are facing a significantly higher price at the pumps compared to their counterparts less than 30 miles away.

Drivers are questioning Grantham prices compared to Lincoln as rising living costs make higher fuel prices a major concern for residents.

According to data taken from petrolprices.com on September 10, Sainsbury’s in Grantham charged 138.9p per litre for diesel, while the same fuel at Sainsbury’s in Lincoln is priced at 130.9p per litre, a difference of 8p per litre.

Sainsburys petrol station in Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

This price discrepancy means that filling up a 70-litre tank at Grantham’s Sainsbury’s costs approximately £6.30 more than in Lincoln, adding up to £72 extra annually for local drivers if the disparity continues.

Asda's unleaded petrol is 8p more expensive in Grantham at 140.7p, costing an extra £5.60 per 70-litre tank and £67 a year.

Esso's unleaded petrol was 137.9p in Lincoln and 142.9p in Grantham, a 5p difference.

A 'disgruntled Grantham motorist' questioned the 'outrageous' price disparity within 30 miles.

“In this cost of living, £6-£7 extra to fill the car up monthly or £70-£90 a year is a lot of money to pay for the same fuel at the same supermarket brand,” they said.

“It would be fairer if they were the same price.”

They suggested that the situation may be exacerbated by the fact that there are no Morrisons fuel stations in Grantham to offer competitive pricing.

Attempts to get a detailed explanation from Sainsbury’s were directed to the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA). However, the PRA refused to provide a comment on the issue.

Asda and Esso, other major fuel retailers, have also been contacted but have not responded.

Here are the 10 cheapest retailers at each location according to petrolprices.com on September 10, 2024, including when they were last checked.

Lincoln

1) Morrisons Lincoln: 130.7p - 09/09/2024

2) Sainsbury's Lincoln: 130.9p - 09/09/2024

3) Unbranded Canwick Road (Pitstop Canwick Hill): 131.9p - 05/09/2024

4) Tesco Lincoln 1: 131.9p - 09/09/2024

5) Total Lincoln (Total Waddington): 131.9p - 09/09/2024

6) Tesco Lincoln 2: 131.9p - 09/09/2024

7) Asda Lincoln: 132.7p - 09/09/2024

8) BP Doddington Road (MFG Doddington): 137.9p - 09/09/2024

9) Shell Skellingthorpe Road (Birchwood Avenue Service Station): 137.9p - 10/09/2024

10) Esso Sleaford Road (RSS Sleaford): 137.9p - 09/09/2024

Grantham

1) Gulf Grantham (Great Ponton Fuel Express Automat): 137.7p - 08/09/2024

2) Sainsbury's Grantham: 138.9p - 09/09/2024

3) Asda Grantham: 140.7p - 09/09/2024

4) Shell Grantham (Harvest Energy Grantham): 140.9p - 09/09/2024

5) BP Main Road (Barkston Service Station): 140.9p - 09/09/2024

6) Esso Harlaxton Road (MFG Archways): 142.9p - 10/09/2024

7) BP Bridge End Road (MFG Somerby Hill): 142.9p - 09/09/2024

8) Esso London Road (RSS St Leonards): 143.9p - 09/09/2024

9) Esso A1 Southbound (MFG Tollbar): 144.9p - 09/09/2024

10) A1 Grantham North Moto Service Area: 165.9p - 09/09/2024

Do you think we’re getting ripped off? Let us know your views in the comments below…