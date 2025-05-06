An army cadet leader and university student is to be sentenced for raping a girl under the age of 13 after driving to the Grantham area to have sex with her.

David Thorne, of New Crescent in Cherry Willingham, had already pleaded guilty to eight sexual offences, including five rape charges on a child aged under-13 and three offences of assault by penetration on the same victim.

Lincoln Crown Court

All the offences happened on three dates in December 2023.

The 22-year-old previously admitted the sexual contact between himself, and his young victim had taken place, but claimed the girl had told him that she 17.

However, his claim was dismissed at a Newton hearing – which seeks to determine truth when two sides offer conflicting evidence – and he was remanded into custody by Judge Simon Hirst.

Judge Hirst said he had “no hesitation” in accepting the victim’s account of events and Thorne will be sentenced on June 13.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Thorne met up with his young victim multiple times, driving from his home to pick them up from the Grantham area.

Giving evidence in court the girl insisted she told Thorne her real age and said it was Thorne who claimed to be 17.

The court was told Thorne wore his Army cadet uniform during one of his visits to see the girl and also attended universities in Huddersfield and Hull.

Prosecutor David Eager showed the court photographs of the girl taken around the period of the offences which he argued clearly showed that she was not 17.

Detective Constable Victoria Oakes, who led the investigation, praised the victim for her bravery and courage.

Speaking at the conclusion of the hearing, DC Oakes said: “I am in awe of the victim involved in this case. They have been immense.

“The bravery and courage they have displayed over the last year has been truly incredible and I hope that this result offers some sense of closure.

“Thorne’s actions are reprehensible and completely unacceptable in our society. His victim was clearly underage, and he knew that.

“Instead, he chose to plead ignorance and I am glad that the judge dismissed his claims and will sentence him for his crimes in due course.

“I hope this sends a strong message to any would-be perpetrator that we will investigate to the fullest and pursue all lines of enquiry to secure justice for victims in Lincolnshire.”