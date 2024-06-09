A 39-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged dog attack.

Police were called to Muston Road, Grantham, just before 6.10pm on Friday (June 7) following a report of a dog attacking another dog in the road.

The owner of the second dog also sustained an injury to both of her hands. She was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-altering.

A woman has been arrested PHOTO: STOCK

Following the incident the 39-year-old woman, from Grantham, was later arrested at a property in the town on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. She remains in police custody.

A force spokesman said: “Testing is currently under way to determine the breed of the dog that is thought to have attacked the other animal, and it remains in our custody while we continue the investigation.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help our investigation, to contact us.”

If you can help email PC Michael Farrar at michael.farrar@lincs.police.uk with any information, quoting Incident 384 of 7 June. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.