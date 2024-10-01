Home   Grantham   News   Article

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of assault and drugs possession following fight in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 09:13, 01 October 2024

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and drug possession.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm and possession of drugs, following a fight in Westgate, Grantham, at just after 2pm yesterday (Monday, September 30).

As a result of the fight, a man in his 70s was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested. Photo: istock
Lincolnshire Police officers are continuing with their enquiries.

