Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of assault and drugs possession following fight in Grantham
Published: 09:13, 01 October 2024
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and drug possession.
The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated bodily harm and possession of drugs, following a fight in Westgate, Grantham, at just after 2pm yesterday (Monday, September 30).
As a result of the fight, a man in his 70s was taken to hospital for treatment.
Lincolnshire Police officers are continuing with their enquiries.