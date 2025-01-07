A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault.

The man allegedly assaulted a woman by hitting her with a bicycle, before pushing her over and continuing to attack her. He then left the scene.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Barrowby Road, Grantham, on Monday (January 6), between 10pm and 10.30pm.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information

The man remains in police custody.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following the incident.

Anyone with information should email joanna.clegg@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 534 of January 6.