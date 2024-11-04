Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham College to host craft fair with food, drinks, and unique finds

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 16:12, 04 November 2024

A free craft fair this weekend will offer a great opportunity to support local talent discover unique creations.

Grantham College will host the event in its refectory on Saturday, offering visitors a chance to browse over 30 local stalls from 10am-3pm.

The event, organised by Grantham Grafters, promises a variety of handmade items crafted by local artisans.

The Grantham Grafters poster for the event. Image: Supplied
Admission is free, and refreshments, including food and drinks, will be available throughout the day.

