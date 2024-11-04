A free craft fair this weekend will offer a great opportunity to support local talent discover unique creations.

Grantham College will host the event in its refectory on Saturday, offering visitors a chance to browse over 30 local stalls from 10am-3pm.

The event, organised by Grantham Grafters, promises a variety of handmade items crafted by local artisans.

The Grantham Grafters poster for the event. Image: Supplied

Admission is free, and refreshments, including food and drinks, will be available throughout the day.