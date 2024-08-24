Summer is nearly over, so there could be some changes ahead for your dogs, writes Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dog Out in Grantham.

It’s a shame but the summer holidays are nearly over for some this means there will be some big changes going on in the home. The kids are going back to school, parents are going back to work, but what is happening with the dog?

Some dogs will definitely be up for break and some quite time, whilst others will potentially suffer from some separation anxiety when everyone goes back to school/work. You can help this by starting to get back into the routine early and slowly getting the dogs used to being alone, and the back door being shut.

This last one might sound like a daft thing to say, but if like me you’ve had the backdoor open all summer then your dogs might need to get back into the habit of having to wait to go pee.

Speaking to some dog training friends they mentioned that it is almost an annual occurrence that they get an influx of questions from clients as to why their dog has started having accidents in the home, and further questions reveal that when people go back to work the dog has got out of the habit of needing to hold it, or not used to the new times at which they have the opportunity to pee.

If you think you are going to need the help of a pet care professional, be it a walker, trainer, behaviourist, or a day care then now is the time to make the enquiries, don’t leave it to the last minute, as most will want to book in some form of meet and greet to discuss what your dog needs and how their services will help meet the needs for you and your dog.

It’s not as simple as just asking someone to walk the dog and giving them a key to your home to get them or dropping them in a daycare. It’s important to make sure the dog is comfortable in the situation and with new people coming in to the home with and without you being there.