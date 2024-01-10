Plans for a new solar farm near Belton House have sparked concerns among local residents.

Low Carbon Solar Park 38 Limited has submitted an application for the Ash Tree Solar Farm in Londonthorpe to South Kesteven District Council.

The project, comprising a solar farm, battery storage, and infrastructure, spans 144 hectares, with 4ha needed for the cable route.

The site borders B6403 High Dike Road to the east, dense woodlands 'Hanging Wood' and 'Bellmount Plantation' to the west, agricultural fields and trees to the north, and the High Road and farmland to the south.

Images submitted to the council show the location with the grading of surrounding agricultural value.

Aiming for 49.9 MW, developers assert it significantly contributes to the UK's net-zero goal, powering 18,294 homes yearly.

Council documents state the chosen High Dike Road site strategically maximises sun exposure, proximity to the national grid, and economic power potential.

However, residents have voiced objections, echoing concerns raised during the public consultation in October.

Several objections have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), challenging the solar farm's impact on the local environment and community.

They include Andrew Marshall, of Londonthorpe, who highlights worries about the project's proximity to a conservation village, potential noise from battery storage, and the loss of arable land.

Other objections, like those from Paul and Camilla Holdsworth, delve into the visual impact on Londonthorpe, questioning the solar farm's scale, aesthetics, and its efficiency, especially on cloudy days.

Calls for a clear cost-benefit analysis and compensation for the community underscore the complexity of balancing green initiatives with local concerns.

Charlotte King expresses objection to the use of prime agricultural land for industrial purposes, raising concerns about the project's impact on wildlife and the surrounding landscape.

These objections collectively highlight a clash between environmental goals and local preservation.

Grantham resident Nick Manoussakis said: “The proposed solar farm will not only destroy agricultural land, which is such an important speciality of Lincolnshire, it will also ruin the unique views and the wildlife habitats of the area on Londonthorpe hill so loved by walkers and visitors.”

The National Trust, overseeing Belton House, is yet to comment but is investigating the plans' implications.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has a "holding objection" pending more ecological information, ensuring no significant negative impacts on protected habitats or local wildlife sites.

“In its current form, it is unclear how the design will ‘maximise’ the biodiversity value within the landholding,” they said.

Despite objections, Low Carbon stresses alignment with planning policies, reaffirming its commitment to carbon reduction and local environment enhancement.

“The UK Government has committed to meeting a legally binding target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as strengthening the UK’s security of supply.

“There is also a strong national case for the need for storage of energy generated from renewable sources to facilitate a reliable energy supply at periods of high demand.

“There is, therefore, a significant and demonstrable urgent need for the Proposed Development.”

They said that consultation with local community members and authorities had been listened to, and changes made ahead of the plans being submitted.

“It has been demonstrated that the Proposed Development complies with planning policy and there are significant benefits associated with it.

“The submission demonstrates that there would be no unacceptable environmental impacts, and there are a number of added benefits, including habitat creation and biodiversity gains.”

The planning application, available to view here, is due to appear before a future planning meeting of South Kesteven District Council.

What do you think of the plans? Share your views in the comments