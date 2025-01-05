A Grantham couple have raised more than £2,000 for charity after asking for donations for their wedding instead of gifts.

Wyonnie and David Hardy were married at Grantham Registry Office in June and asked guests to make contributions to Lincolnshire Fire Aid as part of their celebrations.

A raffle held on the day, along with an auction of wedding presents, raised £2,000, which was presented at a recent event at Grantham Railway Club, where the couple also held their wedding reception.

Wyonnie (left) and David (right) presenting their cheque to Lincolnshire Fire Aid. Photo: Supplied.

Wyonnie (nee Elliott), 55, said she and David, 63, were “overwhelmed and humbled” by the donations.

The fundraising also helped honour Dawn Eldred, who died in 2021 after battling cancer but was heavily involved with Lincolnshire Fire Aid alongside her husband and co-founder, Mick.

Mick said: “I would like to thank this loving, kind couple for their donations and wish them all the happiness in the world. Dawn would be so proud and humbled.”

Some of the wedding gifts which were auctioned off to raise money. Photo: Supplied.

Wyonnie and David met five years ago through a dating site and, although it wasn’t plain sailing at first, they soon hit it off.

Wyonnie has since moved from Tamworth to Grantham to be with David.

The wedding was attended by family, friends, and the local community.

David and Wyonnie on their wedding day. Photo: Supplied.

It included a hugely successful English and Jamaican fusion buffet provided by Wyonnie.

The couple honeymooned in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for four weeks with Wyonnie’s family.

Both retired, the couple have been enjoying life travelling, and Wyonnie has recently officially joined the committee at Grantham Railway Club.