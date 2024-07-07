An aspiring young dancer has been accepted into a national ballet programme.

Thomas Dutton, 9, has been accepted into the Royal Ballet’s junior associate programme, starting in September.

The Castle Bytham schoolboy will travel to Leeds every Saturday for a two-and-a-half hour lesson in ballet and body conditioning.

Thomas Dutton auditioning for the Royal Ballet.

Ruth Dutton, Thomas’s mum, said: “Thomas has always shown great determination and strength of character.

“Last year, Thomas raised over £1,300 walking one million steps for his favourite charity ‘Dogs for Autism’ and never gave up until he reached his goal.

“This year he was determined to try again for the Royal Ballet and we are delighted to see that it has paid off. We are very proud of him.”

Thomas performing his modern dance.

Thomas first auditioned for the Royal Ballet when he was seven years old, but was asked to reapply when he was a bit older.

After auditioning again in May, he was later accepted into the programme.

Thomas has been dancing at The Dance Academy in Corby Glen since he was three years old.

Thomas receiving an award at a festival in Boston.

He has won many medals and trophies in festivals.

Jane Brown, The Dance Academy director, said: “We are so extremely proud of Thomas for such an outstanding achievement, he has worked so hard for this and truly deserves this amazing opportunity.”