A space icon will be visiting the historic family home of one of the pioneers of modern science later this month.

Global space legend, Tim Peake, will be visiting the National Trust’s Woolsthorpe Manor, near Grantham, on June 22, for a talk and question and answer session.

Hosted by the National Trust, the event aims to kickstart a historic Summer of Discovery.

Tim Peake will be visiting the family home of Sir Isaac Newton. | Photo: Alex Chamberlin

It will celebrate the intersection of history, science, and exploration, inviting visitors of all ages to engage with the wonders of space and the legacy of scientific inquiry.

The session at the manor's coffee shop will take place from 10am to 12pm, where attendees can pose questions about life in space and the views of Earth.

Tickets, priced £40 for adults and £20 for children, are available on the Woolsthorpe website.

Woolsthorpe Manor. | Photo: James Dobson

Following the session, Peake will join local schoolchildren for a mini rocket launch, igniting their curiosity about space exploration with hands-on activities.

The Summer of Discovery programme is inspired by Sir Isaac Newton’s groundbreaking discoveries.

Newton's legacy is deeply rooted in Woolsthorpe Manor, where his formative years unfolded.

Newton's apple tree in the orchard at Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire. | Photo: James Dobson

The Summer of Discovery features holiday-long interactive experiments inspired by Newton's work, including a Sand Pendulum, Water Wall, Tower Drop, telescope, and air-powered rocket toys.

Expressing his anticipation, Tim said: “It blows my mind to stand in the spot where Newton’s journey began - his work and his ideas eventually led to me going into space!

“Being here is a special moment for me - I hope we’ll inspire future scientists, alchemists, astronauts and inventors this Summer!”

Emma Michalak, operations manager at Woolsthorpe Manor, echoed the sentiments, highlighting aims to ignite curiosity and encourage visitors to explore science.

“By launching the Summer of Discovery, we want our younger visitors to see how their ideas and the experiments they do at home or in the garden can lead to world-changing moments, just like the legacy of Isaac at Woolsthorpe Manor.”