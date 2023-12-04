An attempted cash machine theft in Grantham led to a chase in which bricks were thrown at a police car.

Lincolnshire Police has issued an appeal for witnesses and footage following reports of a raid at Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane.

The force’s control room was told that a group of people with a disc-cutter had targeted the ATM in the early hours of this morning (Monday) at about 1am.

Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane. Photo: Google

Officers arrived and one of the windows of the police car was damaged. The offenders left the scene in a black Audi RS6 Avant and were seen heading towards Corby Glen.

During the chase, bricks and other items were thrown at the police car, causing further damage.

The Audi was later found abandoned and has been seized as part of the investigation.

A police spokesman said: “No cash was taken and the doors to the ATM have been damaged during the incident. Thankfully none of the officers involved in the incident sustained any injuries.

“A 29-year-old man from the Birmingham area was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“A 29-year-old man from the Birmingham area was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, and the theft of a motor vehicle.

“Both men remain in police custody. Officers are still on scene and inquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed the incident or have noticed anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone trying handles of cars, please get in touch with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“We would also like to hear from you if you have any relevant dashcam or RING doorbell footage in the Corby Glen area that may help with our investigation.”

Please email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 4 of December 4 in the subject line.