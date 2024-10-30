A theatre audience played the role of a jury in a play at the weekend.

An archaeology group, known as The Field Detectives, performed ‘The Trial of Colonel Francis Hacker, Guilty or Not Guilty’ at St Guthlac’s Church in Stathern on Saturday (October 26).

The play looked at the life of Francis Hacker, who lived in Stathern, and was one of Oliver Cromwell’s most trusted soldiers.

Richard Pincott, leader of the Field Detectives playing the role of Colonel Francis Hacker on trial for treason. Photo: Martin Fagan

Hacker was tried in 1660 for treason following his involvement in the execution of Charles I.

Around 70 people who attended the performance on Saturday were asked to decide Hacker’s fate in a reenactment of the trial.

They voted not guilty at the end of the performance.

In reality, Hacker was hung on October 19, 1860 and his house in Stathern was demolished.

The play was funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant for restoring the St Guthlac’s church tower and providing a community heritage engagement programme.

The High Sheriff of Leicestershire, John Chatfeild-Roberts, also attended the event and spoke about his role and duties.