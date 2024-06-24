An Army veteran has been shortlisted for a national award in construction following his journey from the military to the industry.

Former soldier Keiron Pittore, now site manager at Linden Homes’ Kings Newton development in Grantham, is a finalist for the 'Outstanding Achiever of the Year' award at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards 2024.

This accolade recognises his remarkable transition from military service to a thriving career in the construction industry.

Keiron Pittore has been nominated for a construction award.

Keiron, 44, embarked on his journey with Linden Homes in 2018 as an assistant site manager, swiftly ascending to the role of site manager within a year.

His leadership achieved national recognition for projects like the Springfields development in Deeping St James, known for exceptional standards.

"I genuinely cannot believe that I was even nominated for this incredible award, let alone short-listed for the final," said Keiron, a resident of Lincoln and father of two.

“I hope that this exposure and publicity will only help to encourage ex-Forces personnel to reach out to housebuilding companies like ours to start a second career.

“The construction business is a great industry to be in as many of the skills people learn in the military are transferable to the building sector. I am proud to be an example of that.”

Keiron believes his military background in the Royal Engineers from the age of 17 equipped him with invaluable skills in team leadership and multicultural management, which he seamlessly transferred to the construction sector.

He served with the 39 Engineer Regiment, 53 Field Squadron, including deployments to Kosovo and Belize in 1999 and 2000.

“Before I joined the construction industry, I was a bit lost and not really going anywhere in my career. A good friend of mine, who had also been in the Army, was in the business and he recommended that I give it a go. It is the best move I have ever made.”

His dedication to excellence extends beyond professional duties, often extending personal efforts to support his team and the community.

Andy Pearce, construction director at Vistry East Anglia and a former soldier, praised Keiron’s contributions, including community support like assisting a single mother after a removal mishap.

"Keiron’s management style has led to outstanding achievements, including his promotion from assistant site manager to site manager,” he said.

“On more than one occasion, Keiron has gone above and beyond, sacrificing his own time after hours or at the weekend to ensure that the standards at the site don't suffer.”

The Ex-Forces in Business Awards, scheduled for June 27 at Grosvenor House, London, celebrates veterans' significant roles in diverse industries and acknowledges employers supporting their transitions.

Linden Homes, part of Vistry Group, has been a staunch advocate through initiatives like the Armed Forces Covenant and partnerships with charities like SSAFA.