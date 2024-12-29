At Christmas time, in carol services and nativity plays, we are told of the wise men who followed the star to Bethlehem bearing gifts, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

Many of us will even reprise this role in our own way, as we set up our sat-navs and set off for festive visits to friends and family.

Whether we expect to travel or not, each passing year is its own journey, and we all will have been guided by the light of our aspirations - our hopes and expectations - in 2024.

Gareth Davies

These aspirations are shaped in each of us by creeds, causes, principles, and people; they give us the purpose and direction we need to stay the course through all our trials and triumphs.

This is what lies at the heart of our satisfactions and our resolutions at this time of year - aspirations to serve, to care, to develop, to grow - aspirations which shape not only our lives, but our communities.

This is what lies behind the security we owe to the soldier, the recovery we owe to the healthcare worker, the knowledge we owe to the teacher, and the provision we owe to the small business owner.

It is an awesome and humbling experience in my role to see just a small sample of these efforts, and so many more, play out in every part of our area.

My toast and my thanks at this time of year goes to all those inspirational, aspirational people I have had the privilege to meet this year – as well as those selflessly setting aside the comforts of Christmas to see the rest of us into the New Year.

Whatever 2025 brings, let it be a year when all our aspirations shine brighter still, and light the way.

I wish everyone a very happy and healthy New Year.