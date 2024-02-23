A balaclava clad robber who threatened a shop worker with a knife has been jailed for a series of offences.

Krzysztof Skretowski, 38, of HMP Nottingham, was jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday (February 19).

His offences included a robbery at a convenience store in Springfield Road, Grantham on November 1 2022.

Jailed: Krzysztof Skretowski

During that incident, he was said to have entered the store, put on a balaclava and threatened a shop assistant with a knife until she handed over cash from the till.

Skretowski had earlier been arrested by Lincolnshire Police officers at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham, on September 26 2022, and pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, drink-driving and driving without a licence or insurance.

More recently, he raided an 88-year-old victim’s home and stole his car from the driveway.

That incident occurred in Radford, Nottingham, on April 8 last year.

Officers located and then stopped the car on the A610 Kimberley Bypass and found banned driver Krzysztof Skretowski behind the wheel.

When he was searched, Skretowski was found to have a stash of amphetamines in a zipped bag.

He was convicted of burglary, driving while disqualified and without insurance, possession of a Class B drug and theft in relation to the Nottinghamshire incident.

Skretowski was also sentenced after admitting harassment by breaching a restraining order.

Detective Constable Demi Robertson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We worked closely with our colleagues at Lincolnshire Police to bring this offender to justice so I am pleased he has now been put behind bars.

“Criminal activity does not stop at county borders, which is why law enforcement always requires close cooperation between different forces.

“Our victim in Nottinghamshire was an elderly and vulnerable man who relied on his car to get around. Burglary is a despicable, invasive crime which can be a particularly upsetting experience for vulnerable victims.

“Thankfully, we were able to recover the vehicle and return it to him, as well as charge Skretowski and place him before the courts.

“I hope the victim is provided with some comfort both by our fast and efficient response and the sentence handed down.”