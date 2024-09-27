A barn could be turned into four houses.

Applicant Mr Skelton wants to turn a barn at Warren Farm in Harlaxton, near Grantham, into four homes.

The homes would be two three-bedded homes and two other two-bedded homes.

The proposed floor plans for the homes. Photo: SKDC

New openings in the building would also be created.

The applicant previously submitted an application in 2021 for similar plans, but they were refused.

A 3D design of the barn. Photo: SKDC

These were refused on the grounds that the buildings would affect the surrounding farm and also there was not enough natural light going into the homes.