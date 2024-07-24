A man has been jailed after he poured petrol over customers at a pub after he was barred.

David Shaw, 42, of Thornfield Way, Aslockton, has been jailed for two years after he appeared in Nottingham Crown Court today (Wednesday). He pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

This was after Shaw walked into the Butter Cross in Market Place, Bingham, on June 15, 2023, just before 3pm with two cans of petrol and threw petrol on the floor, as well as assaulting a couple in their 80s by dousing them in fuel.

David Shaw, 42, of Thornfield Way, Aslockton

Shaw, who had been barred from the pub the day before, also made threats to burn the venue down.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the incident and arrested Shaw after tracking his van to another van in Melton Mowbray.

Detective inspector James Oakton said: “This must have been a frightening experience for anyone who was in the pub when Shaw walked in armed with cans of petrol and making threats.

“It appears he had been barred from the venue the day before and chose to respond in this reckless and dangerous way.

“Officers on duty tracked him down quickly using automated number plate recognition technology and the team of detectives who worked on the investigation should be commended for building a case against Shaw which has achieved this outcome in court.

“I’m pleased the judge has seen fit to jail Shaw and hope he uses his time behind bars to reflect on his behaviour.”