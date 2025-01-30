A salon owner has been named as a finalist in an awards ceremony for a third year-in-a-row.

Jemma Jenkins, owner of Jemma Louise Hair Extensions in Grantham, has been named as a finalist for hair extension specialists in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025.

Jemma said: “Being nominated as a finalist once again for the UK Hair and Beauty Awards is an incredible honour and a testament to my hard work.

Jemma Louise Jenkins opened her new salon in Alma Park, Grantham, on December 4.

“My business is thriving and I am deeply grateful to all my clients for their support.

“Winning this award would be an unimaginable achievement, but being recognised as a finalist is already amazing!”

Jemma will find out if she has won in her category at an awards ceremony in August.

Earlier this week, Jemma also announced she had been named as a Remi Cachet Super Stylist for 2025.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrates the talents and contributions of hairdressers, stylists, beauticians, and salons across the country.



