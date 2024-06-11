A primary school has unveiled a bench in honour of the pioneering first registered nurse Ethel Gordon Fenwick.

Pupils at Archbishop Cranmer Church of England Academy in Aslockton were inspired by the nurse’s history at a service in her honour and came up with the idea.

Ali Harvey, of St Barts League of Nurses, previously met the pupils and shared Ethel’s story with them.

Ali Harvey of St Bartholomew's Hospital league of nurses unveiling the bench, pictured with pupils L-R James 11, Kaylie 11, Rosalea 11, Eva 11, Lottie 11, Christian 11, Lyla 11, Torin 11.

Following Ali’s visit, a donation to the school from The Ethel Gordon Fenwick Partnership, a group of nurses and other interested parties who work to raise Ethel’s profile, inspired the pupils and the staff to honour the nurse from the neighbouring village of Thoroton.

Eleanor Hodgson, Year 6 teacher, said: “The unveiling of the bench is a special moment for our school community. It was wonderful to see our pupils' hard work and creativity come to fruition, and to honour Ethel Gordon Fenwick's legacy and connection to our local area in such a meaningful way.

"Our children were inspired by Ethel's story, especially after Ali Harvey's visits. When told about the donation and remit, our proactive young leaders decided that they wanted to create a space for fellow pupils to reflect and honour her legacy, incorporating her love for gardens and flowers."

The event, which took place on Friday (June 7), was led by the pupils who planned the area.

Memorial bench unveiling at Archbishop Cranmer school, for the first registered nurse, Ethel Gordon Fenwick

Ali Harvey of St Bartholomew's Hospital league of nurses unveiling the bench

It was attended by key figures in the community including Richard Bullock, the chairman of governors, reverend Tim Chambers, the governor and Vicar at Cranmer Group of Churches and his wife Clare Chambers, Janet Finlay, the church warden of Thoroton Church and Ali Harvey from St Barts League of Nurses.

Mrs Hodgson added: "This celebration is a testament to our pupils' hard work and creativity. It's also a powerful reminder of the strong community ties that we cherish and value at Archbishop Cranmer.

“Ethel's story is a beacon of inspiration for our students, showing them that they, too, can leave a lasting impact."