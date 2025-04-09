A 90-year-old blue badge holder is facing a large fine and possible court appearance following a lack of communication over a parking charge.

Robert Scott, of Hougham, was visiting his wife at Lincoln County Hospital and displayed his blue badge entitling him to free parking in the hospital car park.

Six days after the visit on January 21, he received a letter from Parkingeye — the company which monitors the car park — ordering him to pay a £70 fine within 28 days which would be discounted to £48 if paid within 14 days.

Robert Scott with his penalty charge notice. Photo: Phillip Scott.

As a blue badge holder, he says he made an appeal against the fine by post as this was the only way to do so, and included photocopies of his blue badge to prove that it was a valid request. He was granted the blue badge in November because of problems walking since he turned 90.

Since then, Robert has not had a response about his appeal, but did receive a further letter asking him to pay the full £70 fine, which has subsequently been upgraded to £140 and handed to bailiffs for collection with a threat of a court appearance.

Robert’s son, Philip Scott, of Newark, said: “It’s quite confusing. As far as we knew the appeal was still ongoing because we’d not heard anything.

“But then I had a phone call from my dad about the new letter. He was distraught.

“He’s not a well man anyway, he’s had his own health problems and has been looking after my mum.

“I think we might end up paying because I don’t want to put him through the process of going to court. But we don’t want to out of principle.”

Robert Scott's blue badge. Photo: Phillip Scott.

He added: “There’s no sympathy.

“It riles me up because how many more times is this going to happen to people?

“It’s just frustrating as there is no phone number. If you wanted to, you cannot talk to anyone.

“We thought it would be a good idea to get him the badge, but in hindsight it has turned out to be one of the worst ideas.”

Lincoln County Hospital

At the time of receiving his blue badge, Robert had been told that the badge entitled him to park in hospital car parks for free all day and therefore assumed the same rule would apply across all of the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s sites.

This assumption was backed up after a similar penalty notice issued at the end of last year at Grantham Hospital — which is part of the same hospital trust as Lincoln County — was cancelled.

The trust’s website also says that registered blue badge holders are eligible for free parking, and once they are registered at one site users do not need to re-register individually at each other site.

The Scott family has been told by the Citizens Advice Bureau that they should not be required to pay a full penalty fee while an appeal is still ongoing.

Phillip added that the family would have been happy to pay the fine if they had received a proper response to their appeal explaining why.

A Parkingeye spokesperson said: “Lincoln County Hospital has multiple car parks for patients and visitors featuring highly-visible signage providing information on how to use the car park responsibly. This includes guidance that blue badge holders must register their vehicle at the hospital reception in order to receive a free parking permit.

“The motorist parked at the Lincoln County Hospital but unfortunately failed to register as a blue badge holder at the reception, as a result of this, they received a parking charge.

“Parkingeye hasn't received any further communication or an appeal regarding this case from the motorist.“

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it may be able to assist the family if required.