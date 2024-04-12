A new shop will open at a walled garden next month.

A book and stationery shop will open its doors at Easton Walled Gardens in May, offering visitors a range of lifestyle and garden books and other stationery items.

Easton Walled Gardens owner Ursula Cholmeley said: “I am thrilled to introduce this new addition to Easton Walled Gardens.

A look inside the new shop.

“Our aim is to provide a unique shopping experience that celebrates the beauty of a really good book and beautiful ways of expressing yourself.”

The shop will open alongside the current shop which sells homewares, gifts, gardening tools and plants.

The new book and stationery shop will run alongside the existing shop at Easton Walled Gardens.

On the other side of the courtyard, there is also the coffee room where visitors can eat and drink while on their visit.

The coffee room.

Alongside the new shop opening, visitors can join Ursula and head gardener Tim Metcalfe Kemp for a tour of the gardens throughout May.

Tours take place on May 2, 10, 16, 24, and 30, and all tours start at 2pm.

Easton Walled Gardens opens for garden tours in May

No booking is required and normal admissions apply.

Anyone who would like more information can call 01476 530063.