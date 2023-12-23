In 1886 there were 620 branch associations of the YMCA with 70,000 members, with 3,000 branches in the world, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

The Grantham Journal reported that Bishop Wilberforce said ‘it was impossible to exaggerate the importance of the work of the Association.’

They continued ‘supposing they had 20,000 people in Grantham, they must have at least 2,000 young men between fifteen and twenty-five or twenty-six years of age: therefore their branch should prosper, and receive immediate support. How would they bridge over that important period between youth and manhood? He would like to take all boys into the association. How should they form the connecting link between the School and the Church?’

The YMCA in Grantham

Mr Thorne then said ‘He trusted that in establishing this branch in Grantham they would receive the hearty support of all, especially mothers and sisters’.

The location of the YMCA in Grantham.

Mr Smithurst concluded ‘his extreme interest in the work they had been considering, and said whatever it might be in his power to do to further the object of the society, those services would be heartily rendered. He should rejoice if Grantham were blessed with an institution so broad in its foundation, so catholic in its principle, and wide in its views, as to induce men of all parties and creeds to mount the same platform for the benefit of the young men of Grantham.’