A brewery's strongest ale yet will serve as a final tribute before the beloved business closes its doors later this year.

Newby Wyke Brewery’s latest creation, a 6.5% ABV ale named 'Decommissioned', symbolises both a high point and a heartfelt goodbye as owners Christine and Rob March announce their retirement in September.

Decommissioned was initially planned for Rob’s father’s 65th birthday, with an intended ABV of 6%.

Rob and Christine March.

However that didn’t happen, and with Rob turning 65 in November, and it was decided to release the ale to recognise that milestone.

Decommissioned’s ingredients include extra pale malt, crystal malt, chocolate malt, and clear choice malt. Hops used are Citra, Mosaic, and Bramling Cross.

The beer is described as a well-balanced, ruby red ale with a nice malt and hop taste, featuring a pleasant aftertaste from the Citra and Mosaic hops.

The Decomissioned label.

It would pair well with a red meat meal - for example a steak dinner.

It is available in small batches at local venues - including the BHive and the Tollemache Inn - and has received positive feedback, quickly selling out when available.

Christine and Rob March, 25 years ago.

However, in a bittersweet moment, rising costs and a struggling brewing industry have led to Christine and Rob deciding to retire from September.

Amazingly, the 25-year span of the company lines up with its namesake, the Newby Wyke, a steam trawler skippered by Robert’s grandfather.

The ship, built in 1950, was scrapped in 1975, with a lifespan of twenty-five years.

Newby Wyke Brewery, based in Grantham, has been crafting award-winning real ales since its inception on November 28, 1998.

“We are now in our 25th year and with the state of the economy plus the brewing industry it was time we agreed to close and retire,” said Rob.

“The industry is not as good as it was when we started.

“There were only 450 breweries back then. Now we have 1700 plus all chasing the same customers and it's a buyers market which is dumbing down the price of the product.

The company sells nationwide with free delivery, but high ingredient delivery costs have increased production expenses.

“We also feel we never really got support from Lincolnshire pubs as compared to other counties and their brewers,” added Rob.

“We have had some good times but lately it feels like a rat race and dog eat dog industry.”

Not only that, but the pair face a 69% increase in their rent when their lease is due to renew in September.

“It’s very sad,” added Christine.

“We’ve got some good customers and telling them what we’re doing is heartbreaking.”

The brewery began in a converted garage at brewer Robert March’s home. By August 2001, due to growing demand, it moved to a larger facility in Little Bytham and eventually settled at the Limesquare Business Park in Grantham.

The brewery's personal connection to the Newby Wyke is reflected in many of their beer names, which are derived from his grandfather's logbook.

Over the years, Newby Wyke has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Beer of the Year" from Castle Rock Brewery for their ale "Orsino."

Newby Wyke prides itself on using the finest Lincolnshire barley and a mix of American and British hops.

The brewery offers a variety of ales, including staples like Yamato and HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as new offerings like The Big Stick and Mighty 'Mo'.

The brewery is known for innovation and quality, distributing to Nottingham, York, and Chesterfield.

Robert March handles the brewing, creating unique recipes, while Christine March manages sales and administration.

Their dedication to quality and community engagement has solidified Newby Wyke Brewery’s reputation in the region and beyond.

Proud moments have included delivering a shipment of bottled beer to the Royal Navy’s largest-ever warship, the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The brewery has also been listed in the Camra Good Beer Guide on a number of occasions.

